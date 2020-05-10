Prudential PLC Increases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after buying an additional 2,295,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 457,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 264,939 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,836,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $36.82 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

