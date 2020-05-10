Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

