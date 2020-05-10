Prudential PLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,137 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,517. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

