Prudential PLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

HSY opened at $133.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

