Prudential PLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,499,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.