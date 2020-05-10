Prudential PLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

MOAT opened at $49.56 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

