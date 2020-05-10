Prudential PLC Has $468,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 73.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,265 shares of company stock valued at $709,181 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWE stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

