Prudential PLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,766 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $197,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $20,458,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.