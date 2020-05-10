Prudential PLC Has $411,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $149.02 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

