Prudential PLC Grows Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in IDACORP by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after buying an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in IDACORP by 655.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 202,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in IDACORP by 962.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 128,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 116,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $91.98 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

