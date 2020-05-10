Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 24,750 Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.15% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.