Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 16,000 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2,383.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

