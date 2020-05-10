Prudential PLC Buys New Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

