Prudential PLC Buys 14,454 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.