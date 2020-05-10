Prudential PLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

ECL stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

