Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Avista by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Avista by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Avista by 31,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avista by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Williams Capital raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

AVA stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

