Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 8,016 ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after buying an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

