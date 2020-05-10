Prudential PLC Acquires New Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 809.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

