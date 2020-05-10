Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.16% of Provention Bio worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.77 on Friday. Provention Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

