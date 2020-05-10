PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,733,000 after acquiring an additional 421,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

