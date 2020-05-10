PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
PNM Resources stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PNM Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
