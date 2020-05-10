PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

PNM Resources stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PNM Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

