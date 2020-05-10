Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 199,639 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 132.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,639 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 105,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 969,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 47,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

