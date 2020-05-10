PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The business had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

