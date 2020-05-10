Patrick J. Haley Sells 21,375 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 21,375 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $552,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, April 23rd, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

EXEL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.