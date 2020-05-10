Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone purchased 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PARR opened at $9.77 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

