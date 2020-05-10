Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 62.1% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

