Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s current price.

OEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OEC stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, insider Michael Reers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $15,639,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 568,033 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

