O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,582,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $402.51 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

