Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,657,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.