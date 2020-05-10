Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 10% Higher

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.05, 246,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 127,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $173.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.
