Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 10% Higher

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.05, 246,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 127,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $173.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

