Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NOC opened at $327.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

