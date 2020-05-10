Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

