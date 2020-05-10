NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.88% of NiSource worth $848,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,134,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,498,000 after purchasing an additional 499,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NiSource by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $23.27 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

