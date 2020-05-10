NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to $22.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $29.46.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

