New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 63,300 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Murphy Oil worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 60,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $11.73 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.