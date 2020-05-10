New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,600 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,275,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 461,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 147,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter.

SWN stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

