New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,900 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Citigroup cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.