New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Saia by 185.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

