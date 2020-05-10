NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 181.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,061 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

