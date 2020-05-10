National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,928,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $770,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

