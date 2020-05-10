National Bank Financial Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$18.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hardwoods Distribution from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.16. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$17.23.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

