Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,896,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.79% of Nasdaq worth $749,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

