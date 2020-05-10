Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.73, approximately 4,933,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,844,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,304,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $748,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

