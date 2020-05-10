Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,930.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

