Monte Financial Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

