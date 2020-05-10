Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $258,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,408 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

