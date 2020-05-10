Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $780,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,957 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,773.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,080 shares in the company, valued at $221,463,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,179 shares of company stock worth $32,391,290. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $211.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $211.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

