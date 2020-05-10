Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

