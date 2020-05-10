Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.