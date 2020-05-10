Michael C. Macdonald Sells 5,000 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MED stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $148.72.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

